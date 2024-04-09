Māori ward referenda licence for racism

Former Greens co-leader Metiria Turei says the government’s move to bring back binding referendums that could overturn council decisions to introduce Māori wards is about giving racism the seal of government approval.

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says he wants to reverse the previous government’s divisive changes that denied local communities the ability to determine if Māori wards were set up.

Turei, who now teaches law at the University of Otago, says it’s really about barring Maori from having a say in local government.

“I can’t really describe it any other way than just really racist. I mean I try not to talk like that these days, but there’s just no reason to justify putting up more barriers for Maori being able to access decision-making seats on local councils,” she says.

Ms Turei says Maori wards have worked well everywhere they have been introduced- adding new perspectives without taking anything away from existing structures.