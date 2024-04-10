Potaka takes wide view of emergency housing challenge

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says the state and extent of emergency housing is a social, moral and cultural disaster.

Mr Potaka has been put in charge of the government’s target of bringing the number of households living in motels and hotels down from 3000 to about 800 over the next six years.

The majority of people in emergency housing and the majority of the 25,000 people on the social housing wait list are Māori.

He says New Zealand doesn’t have enough houses, but he’s encouraged by the sort of Māori housing projects started under the previous Government’s $730 million Whai Kainga Whai Oranga initiative.

Emergency housing is an area where multiple agencies need to be involved to offer wraparound care.

“There are some pretty difficult and challenging statistics around the intersections of justice, health, mental health, education, Oranga Tamariki and other dimensions of government that collide in the provision of emergency housing and social housing – very sad,” Mr Potaka says.

- Waatea News