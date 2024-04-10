Skills lost to Aussie as public service culled

An Air New Zealand plane takes off (Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Māori arm of the Public Service Association says ACT’s prediction as many as 7500 jobs could go in the cull of civil servants means irreplacable skills and cultural expertise will be lost across the Tasman.

PSA kaihautu Janice Panoho says the coalition government is acting like a jobs wrecking ball.

She says many Māori and Pasifika public servants will flee to Australia – where they will be welcomed with open arms.

“It’s really those back office staff, that they talk about. And they’re comms people, they’re our advisors, they’re our analysts, they’re our IT people, You lose that level of expertise, it’s very hard to get back” Ms Pahoho says.

She says the current influx of immigrants won’t have the expertise to work with, or understand, indigenous communities.

- Waatea News