Man charged after large scrub fire in Helensville

A 25-year-old man has been charged in relation to a large scrub fire in Helensville overnight that is still causing traffic issues on SH16 in Auckland.

Around 30 firefighters are battling the one hectare blaze which threatened a home but is now contained.

Fire crews who were called about 3.30am found a fire in toetoe and pine trees and took until 11am to contain it with the aid of a helicopter.

Six fire trucks, three water tankers and two support vehicles attended the fire.

Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Lough of Waitematā CIB says a man was taken into custody near the scene of the fire and charged with alleged arson this morning.

“He will appear in the Waitākere District Court in due course.”

“While our investigation remains ongoing, Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.”

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the police.