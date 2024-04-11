Optimism for Māori science despite funding cuts

A kaupapa Māori researcher says the Government’s short-sighted gutting of science funding won’t stop Māori looking into what is important for their communities.

Hundreds of millions of dollars of science-related funding is being axed, leading to fears some of the country’s best-and-brightest scientific minds will head overseas.

Planning Council co-director Rihi Tenana, who has been part of the Building Better Homes, Towns and Cities National Science Challenge, says Māori are used to battling for every scrap of funding they can get.

She says hapū and iwi research that her group has been working on will continue.

“We grew quite a significant kairangahau community-based workforce – and they’re not stopping for anybody. And so from the hapu, iwi level you will see the continuation of research and development,” Ms Tenana says.

Other hapū and iwi are doing work in health, the environment, and technology – and they will find ways to continue because it is about their future, not just collecting data.

- Waatea News