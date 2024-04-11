Tama Potaka pushes jobseeker care

Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka says poverty is disproportionately hitting Māori.

Of the almost 400,000 New Zealanders getting a main benefit, 40 percent are Māori.

The Government has set a target of reducing the number of people on a Jobseeker benefit by 50,000.

Mr Potaka says Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston has made it clear her focus is to look after people in genuine need.

“Those that have the ability to be in employment, education or training, we are absolutely committed to supporting them to get to a space where they are in employment, education or training and also looking to get some work. That will require a little bit more of a check-in, especially with Jobseekers, check in with officials and government agencies,” he says.

Mr Potaka says ministers will be trying to introduce social investment ideas, which align with whānau ora.

