Iwi-court process gets McKee tick

Courts Minister Nicole McKee says she’s taking an outcomes-driven approach to programmes run within the courts, including those adding a Māori dimension to the process.

She says there is a standard review process for all programmes, including rangatahi courts and the Te Ao Mārama programme to partner with iwi and communities to reduce reoffending and the disproportionate number of Māori in the justice system.

Ms McKee says she has attended rangatahi court hearings on marae and been impressed with what she saw.

“Te Ao Mārama, I’ve sat down with the chief district court judge and said to him I’m really in favour of the Te Ao Marama framework. I think it looks pretty good, especially in certain areas where we have a lot of rural activity and a lot of criminal activity in the rural or provincial areas,” she says.

Ms McKee says the reviews look at whether programmes stop recidivism and are cost-effective and fit for purpose.

- Waatea News