Kura kaupapa mismatch for charter school model

Kura kaupapa Māori don’t see any advantage in aligning with ACT’s revived kura hourua charter school model.

Te Rūnanga o ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori chair Rawiri Wright says ACT leader and Associate Education Minister David Seymour has been talking with Te Matakahuki, which brings together Te Kohanga Reo, Kura Kaupapa Māori, Kura ā Iwi and the Wānanga Māori.

He’s opened the door for kura to join the initiative, but the particular partnership goes against kura’s founding aspirations

“Our kaupapa, which is to grow a parallel kaupapa Māori education system, which is what our Waitangi Tribunal claim is all about, which is about what we have been talking about for 40 years – let them have their mainstream education system, but allow us to continue to develop a parallel system based on mātauranga kaupapa Māori,” Mr Wright says.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi celebrates its 40th anniversary next year, highlighting the duration of the kaupapa.

- Waatea News