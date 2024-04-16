Israel stance empty gesture

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere says posturing by the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister over the humanitarian disaster in Palestine will have zero effect on stopping the violence that has claimed more than 30-thousand lives since October.

Both Christopher Luxon and Winston Peters have expressed concerns about the ongoing humanitarian crisis – with Mr Peters criticising the United Nations Security Council for failing to act decisively.

Mr Tamihere says that’s just talk – which western powers won’t take seriously.

“What they are, is merely a pawn to a US foreign policy. And the sooner we seek our own neutrality – and say what’s gone on in Palestine is just unacceptable and has to stop – and the Yanks have to stop it. Because they’re the ones mandating it …. you’ve just got to call it out,” he says.

Mr Tamihere says New Zealanders need to demand their Government be honest to New Zealand’s sovereignty – and ask how they would feel if it were happening here.

- Waatea News