Waitangi Tribunal accused of star chamber tactic





New Zealand First Minister Shane Jones is accusing the Waitangi Tribunal of over-stepping its mandate by subpoenaing a minister for its urgent hearing on the Oranga Tamariki claim.

The tribunal is looking into the proposal to scrap Section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act, which requires the chief executive to demonstrate a practical commitment to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

ones says the tribunal should focus on the effects of policy rather than the construction of policy.

“The Waitangi Tribunal has no business running its operations as some sort of star chamber delivering preemptory summons for ministers to rock up and be cross examined or grilled in some kind of wannabe American star chamber pulp fiction gig,” he says.

Jones says he’s looking forward to the review of the tribunal which is part of the coalition agreement.

- Wateaa News

