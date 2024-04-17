Council funds Māori community projects

A community outreach programme working with rangatahi; a spoken word poetry workshop for Māori and a Treaty education group are among the 13 groups funded in this year’s Auckland Council Ngā Hapori Momoho / Thriving Communities Grants programme,’

Planning, environment and parks committee chair Richard Hills says almost half the $318,000 allocated went to projects will either directly benefit Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau or offer education about te ao Māori.

Action Education got $15,500 for its Ngā Toi o Rongo Tāmaki 2024 spoken word poetry workshops.

Te Karanga Charitable Trust got $30,000 for a community outreach programme working with rangatahi facing exclusion, isolation and adversity.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi’s Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust got $20,000 for Auckland-based programmes;

And Tangata Tiriti – Treaty People Incorporated got $23,000 for its Te Tiriti for everyone programme.

There were 95 applications, the highest number since 2015.

- Waatea News