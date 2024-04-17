Davidson warns of fast track backlash

Greens’ co-leader Marama Davidson is out to put the chill on companies that think they can get an easy ride through the new Fast Track Approvals Bill.

The bill, which is now before a select committee, will give three ministers the final say on major mining and infrastructure projects.

Ms Davidson says MPs are being asked to approve a bill without seeing a full list of the projects it will affect.

But she says it blatantly favours global corporate extractive mining interests over the concerns of most New Zealanders.

“Our message, to those corporations who think they’re going to get an easy ride to rip apart Papatuanuku, is don’t think you’re going to get an easy ride – because we will be mobilising hard to get this government out. And when we do, we will be reviewing your easy little consents that you think you’ve got safely,” Davidson says.

Submissions to the Fast Track Approvals Bill close at the end of the week, and Davidson has created links on her pages to help people through the submission process.

