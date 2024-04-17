Fluoride bullies threaten oral health

A Māori dentist says fluoridation opponents in Northland are putting the dental health of fellow Northlanders at risk.

At a meeting attended by a large number of anti-fluoride activists, Far North District councillors voted nine-to-one for what they say are cost reasons to delay fluoridation of its town water supplies by two years.

The district is under orders from the Health Ministry to have the job done by July.

Rudi Johnson, the head of dental at Te Whatu Ora Hauora a Toi Bay of Plenty, says she fears councils are being influenced by the views of a vocal but small minority.

“It’s definitely a voice that is small but you know they have a lot of people behind it. Probably people of means. Who are able to make decisions for themselves but are making those decisions for a big group of people, which is quite disappointing,” she says.

Rudi Johnson says the Maori Dental Association Te Ao Mārama is 100 percent behind fluoridation.

- Waatea News