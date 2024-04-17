Reti keen on mixed GP model

Health Minister Shane Reti has given the thumbs up to corporate ownership of GP services.

He says they are private businesses open to market supply and demand and market ownership conditions.

They are likely to standardise care across the practices they acquire.

He would still like to see patients having a choice between corporate and traditional practices.

“Sometimes the non-corporates, that is the smaller four and five person practices can be more flexible and sometimes they embody more of that traditional style of general practice care which we’ve known for many years, which of course needs to modernise over time but I’m of a view at this point a mixed model of corporate and non-corporate is a good setting to have,” Reti says.

- Waatea News








