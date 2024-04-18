Davidson’s right to repair bill picked from ballot

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says whānau need to be able to fix broken devices rather than have to replace them.

Ms Davidson’s Consumer Guarantees (Right to Repair) Amendment Bill was drawn from the biscuit tin last week.

It puts the onus on manufacturers to ensure there are spare parts and tools available for their devices can be fixed.

Ms Davidson says that will reduce waste and extend the life span of devices.

“It came from the work of people like consumer groups and repair cafes all around the country and I really want to acknowledge them for having done some hard work to bring this bill to fruition and I’m proud to be pulling it out of the biscuit tin in my name,” she says.

- Waatea News