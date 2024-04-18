Fast Track Bill exposes DoC double standard

A Ngāti Tūwharetoa environmental consultant says the Fast Track Approvals Bill could endanger treaty settlements.

Public submissions on the bill close on Friday.

Tina Porou from Poipoia says the bill will allow applicants who meet certain criteria to swap their land with conservation lands.

That’s a double standard for settled iwi.

“The Crown kept saying that you couldn’t have anything of DoC estate but they’re quite happy to sell it off to someone who wants to develop it. I just think all of that goes against the heart of what we are as tangata whenua, but also New Zealanders. No one wants to see precious parts of our land developed or short term gain for largely individuals that don’t invest into our own communities,” Ms Porou says.

- Waatea News