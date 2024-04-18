Indigenous experience next thrill for adventurous tourists

Māori Tourism chair Dale Stephens says authentic indigenous tourism experiences will be the next big thing for global tourism.

Stephens is in Taiwan for the World Indigenous Tourism Symposium, which has brought together 700 indigenous representatives from 55 countries.

He says many travellers are seeking meaningful and immersive experiences with indigenous cultures in their natural environments.

Some existing operators see that as competition.

“The big concern for indigenous operators across the world is, we’ll try our best and work very hard to protect our culture, and protect our environment. And sometimes in some countries, quite oppositional positions from mainstream tourism, which is quite destructive to those particular elements.”

Stephens says other Indigenous groups are keen to see how Maori are growing tourism sustainably in Aotearoa.

- Waatea News