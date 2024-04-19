Matariki holiday not to blame for productivity gap

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters says as far as he’s concerned the Matariki public holiday is staying.

Coalition partner ACT opposed the creation of the midwinter holiday, and its deputy leader and Workplace Relations Minister Brooke van Velden is currently reviewing the Holidays Act.

Mr Peters says it’s not a fight he wants to revisit.

“We’re not going backwards. We can handle this. Here’s the fact of the matter for this new Government – (New Zealanders) work the hardest of every country in the OECD apart from Japan but we’re not going anywhere fast enough. That’s why we’ve got to look at all those areas. It’s not New Zealanders are having holidays, so for those who say we don’t need another holiday, I say we’ve got it now and it’s going to stay,” he says.

Mr Peters says he’s also happy with the ban on Easter trading, because New Zealanders deserve the chance to have a day off with their families.

- Waatea News



