Minister releases fast-track stakeholder list

The government has released a list of organisations who received letters about the Fast-track applications process, says RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop.

“Recently ministers and agencies have received a series of OIA requests for a list of organisations to whom I wrote with information on applying to have a project considered for inclusion in the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

“In the interests of transparency, I have decided to release this list of organisations.

“To put this into context, during the early stages of the Fast-track Approvals Bill drafting, the government’s intention was to include specific projects in the bill upon introduction. There was a lot of public and private sector interest, and possible projects were sent to us from all over.

“However, in early March the government instead decided to set up a more thorough and independent process for the selection of projects, via the Fast-track Expert Advisory Group.

“In early April I wrote to iwi, other Māori groups and entities, and a list of organisations, including those who had proactively put their projects forward for possible inclusion in the bill.

“This was a courtesy form letter which simply directed potential applicants to the Ministry for the Environment’s online application form. Having been sent this letter in no way guarantees that an applicant will choose to submit a project into the new process. If they did choose to submit a project, having received the form letter from me does not mean they would receive any preferential treatment.

“Making it easier and faster to build significant projects is a key part of the government’s plan to rebuild the economy and get it working for all Kiwis. It is only through a strong economy that we can solve the cost of living crisis, lift incomes and afford the public services Kiwis deserve.

“The Expert Advisory Group application process closes on May 3. The group will make recommendations on projects to Ministers after that.”

