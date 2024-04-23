Luxon deflects on Chhour evasion

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is staying tight-lipped over Children’s Minister Karen Chhour’s blanking of the Waitangi Tribunal.

Crown lawyers yesterday argued in the High Court against ministers having any obligation to respond to a summons from the tribunal.

Chhour was summoned to give evidence about the decision to scrap section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act which among other things put the onus on the department to place tamariki with whānau.

The prime minister says coalition parties signalled the change before the election.

“As a coalition government it’s very important to us. We want to prioritise the health of our most vulnerable children. That is job number one,” Mr Luxon says.

The High Court has indicated it will rule tomorrow.

- Waatea News