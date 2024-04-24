Police pay claim heads for arbitration

Police Association president Chris Cahill says his members are looking for parity with other essential services, not an exceptional pay rise.

Members rejected as insulting an offer which included a $5000 increase to base wages backdated to last November a 4 percent pay rise in July 2025.

The parties are now headed for binding arbitration.

Mr Cahill says new justice polices like the return of three strikes will increase their workload, so a fair pay offer is the least the government could do.

He say officers and their whanau are struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

“We think they’re making an example of us but look, the government has choices how they spend their money. They’ve chosen to pay $2.9 billion of potential tax earnings from landlords and give that back to them. Well, we’re saying that’s your choice. while we’ve got a choice that we think we should be paid appropriately,” Mr Cahill says.

- Waatea News