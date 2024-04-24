Work with gangs says Ryder

A Black Power associate has told a parliamentary committee gangs hold the answers to overturning antisocial behaviour amongst their ranks.

Eugene Ryder, who joined the gang as a teenager, told the justice select committee if gang patches were banned many members would show their allegiance by wearing colours or facial tattoos.

The Gang Legislation Amendment Bill will ban gang insignia in public places, give police greater powers to stop gang members congregating and make gang association an aggravating factor at sentencing.

Mr Ryder said it’s better to work with the gangs to change behaviour.

“We have a history of working with one of the former prime ministers, Sir Rob Muldoon, who came to visit the pad a number of times. We’re open to working with anybody if it means a benefit to those that are within our whānau to lessen the negative impacts it has on our tamariki mokopuna,” he says.

- Waatea News