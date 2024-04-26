Awataha lock out upsets landlord

Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua has welcomed a decision from the Commissioner of Crown Lands slamming Awataha Marae’s refusal to hold tangihanga.

Since 1988 the marae has been charged a peppercorn rent for the land it occupies on Auckland’s North Shore, but it has denied numerous requests from community members to hold tangihanga – despite the original intention of the lease being to facilitate traditional Māori marae activities.

The commissioner also found the marae didn’t give adequate opportunities for eligible community members to join the marae society.

He instructed the marae to hold a special general meeting to address membership applications and enhance engagement with Ngāti Whātua

Runanga chief executive Alan Riwaka says whānau in Te Raki Pae Whenua have been forced to hold tangihanga in homes and garages because the marae was unavailable.

He says the Runanga is there to support the whānau and hapori members and ensure Awataha is managed for its intended purpose.

- Waatea News