Pharmac ponders glucose monitor funding

Government drug buying agency Pharmac is looking at covering the cost of continuous glucose monitors for type 1 diabetics.

Type 1 diabetes, which affects about 28-thousand New Zealanders, is managed with insulin shots and requires more monitoring than type 2 diabetes.

Pharmac’s director Māori, Trevor Simpson, says Maori are disproportionately affected by both types of diabetes, and the monitors could be life-changing.

“So really keen that we can get to the point that we fund these devices – so that we can reduce the existing pressure on whānau that have to manage type 1 diabetes for their loved ones.”

Simpson says Pharmac has been consulting for more than a year and is close to making a decision.

