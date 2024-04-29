Whakapapa overlooked in 7AA repeal

North Island Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is questioning whether Children’s Minister Karen Chhour understands how important whakapapa is to Māori.

She says the plan to repeal section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act, which requires the department to have regard to mana tamariki and the whakapapa of Māori children and young persons, will have dire consequences for tamariki Māori in state care.

As a descendant of Ngāpuhi, the minister should know this.

“It does tell me something about the minister, and she obviously has a bit of an issue too – there is a lack of knowledge there. But who are her advisers within that ministry to say this can help us create good families in the future?” Merepeka-Tait says.

She says whanau have overwhelmingly told Whānau Ora section 7AA safeguards tamariki Maori from being disenfranchised from their whānau, hapu and iwi.

- Waatea News