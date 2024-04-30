Racist myths driving 7AA repeal, says Tina Ngata

A Māori human right advocate says the drive to remove section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act is based on racist and colonial ideas.

In an interim report yesterday the Waitangi Tribunal said the move was driven by ideology rather than hard facts, and doing it because ACT demanded it in its coalition agreement would be a breach of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Tina Ngata says the section, which requires the chief executive of the child protection agency to uphold mana tamariki and the principles of the Treaty, provides valuable protection for Māori.

She says ACT is punching against Māori taking back the mana over their own destiny and whakapapa, including their children.

“The racist myths that Māori are not rational, that Māori are savage, that Māori are violent which is the pretext for Māori cannot parent, that’s something that goes back to the very earliest myths of colonisation,” Ngata says.

While Māori parenting is over-policed, the state seems blind to its own failings that lead to 87 percent of tamariki Māori in care being further abused, she says.

- Waatea News