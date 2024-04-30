Test gives hope for better treatment of foetal alcohol syndrome

New assessment guidelines for Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder could lead to faster and more accurate diagnosis of a condition that disproportionately affects Māori.

Jacqui Harema from Māori public health organisation Hāpai Te Hauora says up to 3000 babies are born each year in New Zealand with the condition, which is linked to babies exposed to alcohol before birth.

She says in the past overseas guidelines have been used, and the new set means the assessment and follow-up support can take into account cultural and te ao Maori factors.

Being able to get a clear assessment will be a huge relief for whānau.

“It is a development issue for your brain so it can be lifelong. Once it’s diagnosed though, and if people are supported to manage it and have treatment and understand the behaviours, then people can have a full life,” Harema says.

The priority now is to train the workforce to use the new guidelines and also to push for funding for treatment and support.

- Waatea News