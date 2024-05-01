Reservation mentality no answer to Te Tairāwhiti woes

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones has a warning for regions that they need to embrace growth or they could be left behind.

He’s concerned at continuing opposition among some elements in Ngāti Porou to proposals for a logging port to allow the processing of the East Coast forests.

Te Tai Rāwhiti was one of the regions hardest hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, with forestry slash compounding the effects of extreme weather.

Jones says the primary sector, including forestry, is critical to its future.

“I’d hate to think that we have an area a bit like the Native American reservations – the only thing they have going for them is a casino. Te Tai Rāwhiti, you’re never getting a casino and you need to work with the government to come up with some sensible regulations that enable forestry and the other primary sector investors to flourish and keep people employed and grow that part of New Zealand’s economy,” he says.

Jones says he’s keen to talk with Forestry Minister Todd McClay about ways to rehabilitate the region’s forestry sector.

- Waatea News