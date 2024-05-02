Changes coming for fast track bill

One of the authors of the Fast Track Approvals Bill expects it to be watered down by the select committee.

Many submissions to the environment committee have opposed giving the ministers of transport, infrastructure and regional development unprecedented power to rubber stamp projects.

Infrastructure and Resource Management Act Reform Minister Chris Bishop says he’s open to constructive changes.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says the current bill came out of the coalition talks.

“The legislation reflects the decision making that New Zealand First brought into the creation of our government and we are very, very strong on ensuring we have a one stop and a fast process but I accept as a parliamentarian the select committee process is an influential one in the final form and shape of the bill,” he says.

- Waatea News