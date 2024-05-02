Te Puni Kōkiri to axe 38 jobs - PSA says decision ‘reckless’

Te Puni Kōkiri Ministry of Māori Development looks set to cut up to 38 jobs in the coalition Government’s latest public service cost-cutting drive.

In a letter to other public sector leaders, Dave Samuels, the secretary for Māori development te tumu whakarae mō Te Puni Kōkiri, said prior measures including a recruitment pause have “reduced the scale of change required now and the vacancies have provided us with flexibility as we have considered our options”.

“Nonetheless, I confirmed to kaimahi [workers] that it is inevitable that there will be the loss of some positions and some people.”

Secretary for Māori development te tumu whakarae mō Te Puni Kōkiri, Dave Samuels pictured in 2021. Photo / File

The proposal would decrease roles at the ministry by about 8 per cent, with final arrangements to be confirmed by the end of the financial year.

According to data gathered from the Public Service Association and ministerial statements, there are currently an estimated 3474 public service job losses and the number is expected to rise.

Te Puni Kōkiri is proposing to downsize from 472 to 434 roles.

Janice Panoho, Te Kaihautū Māori for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi (PSA), said an 8 per cent cut was another reckless Government decision.

“Losing this many specialist roles will have a direct impact on the kaimahi and their whānau, including the services they provide to iwi Māori and the community.

“This cut continues the attack on support for Māori health and wellbeing that is becoming a hallmark of this Government’s cost-cutting drive,” Panoho said.

Last month, Oranga Tamariki announced it was downgrading its commitment to Te Ao Māori and removing 21 specialist Māori roles even though two-thirds of rangatahi and tamariki in care are Māori.

“This is a disturbing pattern of change forced upon agencies by the Government,” said Panoho.

“Since being established in 1992, Te Puni Kōkiri has played an important role in promoting better outcomes for Māori in health, training and employment, education and economic development. It helps ensure public services are delivered to the needs of Māori.

“With Māori continuing to lag behind Pākehā in a range of indicators for wellbeing and development, the Government should be investing more in this critical kaupapa, not less.

“The PSA will be opposing these changes,” said Panoho.

Additional reporting Waatea.News.Com.