Abuse survivors cycling to break cycle

A group of sexual abuse survivors has just finished cycling 2,000km around the South Island to highlight Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

Tricia Walsh from Survivor Experiences Service, a roopu formed through the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, says the haerenga empowered both the riders and those they encountered along the way to share their stories.

She says the true champion was Sam Troth, the founder of The Road To Healing male sexual abuse survivor network, who biked the whole 2000 kilometres.

- Waatea news