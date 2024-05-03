Double track for Fast Track Bill scrutiny

Environment select committee chair David McLeod says the committee will break into two subcommittees so it can deal with an overwhelming 27,000 submissions received on the Fast Track Approvals Bill.

All seven submitters heard on the first day opposed the Bill in its current form.

Federated Farmers warned a lack of consultation could lead to a loss of social license for projects.

The Law Society said the bill should require ministers to explain themselves if they went against the expert panel’s advice.

Other submitters were the New Zealand Planning Institute, Greenpeace, Forest and Bird, Environment Canterbury, and the Legislation Design and Advisory Committee.

- Waatea News