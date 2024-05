The Government is scrapping the five-member Children and Young People’s Commission-Mana Mokopuna and returning to a single children’s commissioner.

Employment and Social Development Louise Upston says that’s in line with National’s coalition agreement with ACT.

When Labour introduced the new structure in 2022, critics clamed it would strip whānau of the ability to hold agencies like Oranga Tamariki to account.

The change will be introduced into Parliament later this year.

- Waatea News