The Māori unemployment rate is at a four-year high, hitting 8.2 percent for the March quarter.

That’s up from 6.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Overall unemployment increased from 4 to 4.3 percent, but the rate for Pacific peoples surged by 1.5 percent to reach 7.4 percent.

Te Pāti Māori employment spokesperson Takutai Tarsh Kemp says the figures should embarrass the Government.

Instead it is cutting benefit rates and increasing sanctions on beneficiaries.

- Waatea News