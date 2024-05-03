Measles threat looming

Dr Andrew Connolly says the Māori community is particularly vulnerable to the highly contagious disease, which can have major consequences for people’s long term health.

Low immunisation rates means it will spread quickly if it gets loose, especially with over-crowded housing, so he’s urging people to get vaccinated if they are in the high risk category.

“I was exposed to measles and had measles as a kid. I still remember it well. Luckily it wasn’t too bad for me. But there is an age band born before 1969 where you don’t need the vaccine but people born after that time, we strongly encourage everyone to have it,” he says.

The last measles outbreak in 2019 spread to Samoa, where low immunisation rates contributed to its rapid spread and 83 deaths.

- Waatea News