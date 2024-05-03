Te Pūkenga break up in full swing

Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds says she expects to take plans for a replacement for Te Pūkenga the national industry training organisation to be considered by cabinet this quarter.

Te Pūkenga was formed in 2020 from a merger of 16 polytechnics and nine industry training organisations.

Simmonds, who was chief executive of the Southern Institute of Technology in Invercargill before becoming an MP, told parliament design options are being considered and a legislative framework drafted.

Te Pūkenga is now winding down.

“They have started decentralising operations. They have put in place regional leaders and delegated more decision-making to the regions. They have begun to reduce the size of head office and return staff to their regions and they have started removing Te Pūkenga branding,” Minister Simmonds says.

- Waatea News