Drop the attitude iwi leader tells ministers

Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber says he’s getting hōhā with ministers coming to the Iwi Chairs Forum as though they are doing Māori a favour.

He says the best parts of last week’s forum in Tauranga moana was the time iwi had together, including talks Kahungunu had with other iwi about its future economic direction.

He says kotahitanga is about iwi Māori looking at themselves rather than leaning on government all the time.

“I’m getting a bit hoha with these MPs coming in kind of like we’re subservient to them. No way! No, no,no. I think we need to change that. Soon as we cut those apron strings and actually start on our own journey, it’ll be the better for us. And like I say, it might be painful, but that’s where we need to get to,” Barber says.

Kahungunu is looking forward to hosting the motu at its Kotahitanga hui at the end of the month.

- Waatea News