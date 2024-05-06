Hapai makes art of tobacco control

Māori public health organisation Hapai Te Hauora is using art to say goodbye to smoking culture.

With the assistance of leading artists Hori Thompson, Jessy Collins, Shane Hansen, Tai Kerekere, Regan Balzer and Graham Tipene it has put together a show, Auahitūroa, which is touring the country throughout May – World Smokefree Month.

Tobacco control manager Jasmine Graham says despite the Government rolling back some of the regulations which were part of the Smokefree 2025 plan, it’s important to acknowledges the harm tobacco has caused to communities.

“We’re not slowing down moving towards Smokefree 2025 and it’s just important that we have these spaces for whānau Maori communities to be able to talk about things that they’ve experienced along the way and seen through this smokefree journey,” she says.

Auahitūroa, a eulogy to tobacco is in Otautahi this week and then goes to Hihiaua Cultural Centre in Whangarei, Te Poho ō Rawiri Marae in Gisborne, the Rotorua Arts Village and finishing at Te Oro in Glen Innes at the end of the month.

- Waatea News