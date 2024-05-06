Māori commedian lays out the hundies

Comedian Jamaine Ross says he tries to keep his act from being too scripted.

The former Billy T Award nominee brings his latest show Hundies to this month’s NZ International Comedy Festival.

The festival features more than 150 comics from 25 countries at 24 venues across Aotearoa.

Ross, from Ngai Tahu and Ngai Te Whatuiapiti in the Hawkes Bay says Billy T James was a childhood influence, but it was by seeing comedians like Mike King on the stand up show Pulp Comedy that made his realise it was something he could do.

He says he used to write every word of his jokes, but it felt unnatural.

“I prepare the show, the journey I’m going on. There’s some stuff where I have to get the wording specific. Otherwise, I’m just trying to be me, and just telling stories. When people laugh, I’m like ‘oh good, that’s a funny point, I’ll try and repeat that,” Ross says.

Hundies will be on at the Q Theatre’s Cellar from this Tuesday to Saturday, with tickets available online at the comedy festival website.

- Waatea News



