Teenage girl missing for two days: Police asking for help

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Amelia who has been reported as missing. Photo: Police

Police are trying to locate 15-year-old Amelia who has been reported missing since Sunday and was last seen in the Beach Haven area.

She was wearing a black puffer vest, a black hooded sweatshirt with green writing on the front, grey track pants, and white shoes.

Police said she might be wearing gold hoop earrings and will have her hair in a ponytail.

“Police and her family have concerns for her safety given her age and ask anyone who sights her to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

“We are keeping an open mind on her whereabouts, and ask anyone across the Tāmaki Makaurau area to please get in touch if you have seen her,” police wrote in a statement.

Anyone with further information on her potential whereabouts can contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240617/7557.