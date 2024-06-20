Invasive seaweed quickly eliminated thanks to Ngāti Manuhiri partnership

Ngāti Manuhiri wants to get to work right away on stopping caulerpa. Photo / File

The invasive seaweed caulerpa has been successfully eliminated after Te Kaunihera o Tamaki Mākaurau Auckland Council divers discovered it earlier this month near Te Hāwere-a-Maki / Goat Island Marine Reserve.

This is considered the first time the exotic infestation has been eradicated in Aotearoa, and the success has been credited to the partnership between Ngāti Manuhiri and Auckland Council.

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust chief executive Nicola MacDonald said this elimination was an example of the positive impacts of partnership between mana whenua and local government

“Time is of the essence when dealing with caulerpa.

“Our kaitiaki were in the water straight away to assess the severity of the issue and implement an immediate treatment plan in partnership with Te Kaunihera o Tamaki Mākaurau.

“On Monday, Ngāti Manuhiri and Auckland Council were working together to apply benthic liners with a chlorine treatment to the infested area and on Tuesday we removed the liners and confirmed that the caulerpa was dead,” she wrote in a statement.

MacDonald acknowledged the seaweed patch was small but said being fast and aggressive was what got the job done.

“We have proven the importance of a fast and aggressive response to infestations to achieving what we are desperately seeking across Te Moananui-ā-Toi / the Hauraki Gulf: the complete eradication of Caulerpa.”

Caulerpa is an invasive seaweed that rapidly spreads across the seabed, impacting native seaweeds that kaimoana rely on. It jeopardises marine life health and it easily disperses through small fragments that attach to boating or fishing equipment, making it difficult to manage.

“We’ve seen what happens when it is left unchecked for too long such as the infestation at Aotea, Great Barrier Island discovered in 2021 and subsequent discoveries at Kawau Island, Waiheke Island, and Mokohinau Islands, which are proving incredibly tough to eradicate.”

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is not stopping as kaitiaki from the trust will continue to go out over the next few weeks to monitor the area and ensure no further infestations occur.