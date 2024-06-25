Māori All Blacks: Ross Filipo addresses ‘notable’ absences from Japan squad

Māori All Blacks head coach Ross Filipo says some absences from the Japan squad are to allow players to move on with their career.

This morning, Te Ao Māori News exclusively named the squad to face the Japan XV in Tokyo and Toyota in coming weeks.

The team, a mixture of young and experienced players, has a two-match tour of Japan, kicking off on June 29 at Tokyo’s historic Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium, and the second match on July 6 at Toyota Stadium.

Addressing the notable absences of Akira Ioane and Josh Ioane, Filipo noted the pair are focusing on the next steps of their career and said, after a quick chat, they’d be left to focus on that. Akira Ioane is moving to play in Japan.

“That’s really it in a nutshell.”

On the mixture of youth and experience, Filipo said the balance was important.

“Someone like Joe [Moody], a world-class scrummager. Everyone knows it, that Joe is a world-class operator. Having him being around someone like Benet Kumeroa who’s in the environment for the first time. That’s a great working relationship there in terms of what Benet can learn and what Joe can provide.”

“It’s really exciting to get that mix right.”

Filipo, a former Māori All Blacks player and a member of the historic team that defeated the British and Irish Lions in 2005, was named head coach in May.

Discussing the team naming today, Filipo said his favourite part of the role in the two months he’s been head coach was telling players they made the team.

“Hearing their excitement across the phone and, obviously, a bit of amazement. Some of the boys were really surprised on the phone call. Really enjoyed that part of the job.”

In selecting the team, Filipo sought counsel from Roger Randle, Greg Feek and Jamie Joseph.

“We want to be able to p.ull together the best, most competitive team we can.”