Black Fern superstar announces impending retirement

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has announced she’ll retire from international rugby after the Paris Olympics.

A beloved fan favourite, Woodman-Wickliffe has excelled in both sevens and XVs rugby for over a decade, her impact felt widely both on and off the field.

Woodman-Wickliffe’s journey began as a professional netball player before she transitioned to rugby through the Go4Gold program. She was part of the inaugural Black Ferns Sevens team that competed in the World Series in 2012.

An Illustrious Career

Her career is adorned with numerous accolades, including Rugby World Cup victories in 2017 and 2022, Rugby World Cup Sevens titles in 2013 and 2018, and Olympic gold and silver medals. She also boasts Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medals.

Woodman-Wickliffe holds several records, including the most tries in Rugby World Cups (20), the most tries in a Black Ferns Test match (eight), and the most tries in Sevens Series history (256).

She has been honoured by World Rugby as Sevens Player of the Year in 2015, Women’s Player of the Year (XVs) in 2017, and was named the top women’s sevens player of the past decade in 2020.

Reflections and Tributes

Reflecting on her career in a social media post, Woodman-Wickliffe said, “After 12 incredible years representing New Zealand in sevens and 15s, the upcoming Paris Olympics will be my last time playing in the black jersey.

Rugby has given me more than a career; it’s given me a second whānau in my sisters, opportunities to see the world, and experiences I never would have otherwise. One last dance with my sisters in Paris,” she wrote.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson commented on Woodman-Wickliffe’s retirement: “It is impossible to measure the impact Portia has had on rugby. She is a once-in-a-generation player who reached the pinnacle on the field multiple times.

“Off the field, she has helped grow the women’s game globally, becoming an incredible ambassador who embodies everything great about our sport. Within New Zealand Rugby, we talk a lot about winning with mana, and Portia certainly personifies that.”

Woodman-Wickliffe will make her final appearance in the black jersey at the Paris Olympics, marking her third appearance at the Games.