Wairoa flooding has worsened existing housing woes - iwi

A Wairoa iwi trust is urging the government to provide social housing.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chairman Leon Symes said there is a critical need.

He said the recent flooding in Wairoa significantly impacted the local population, with over 70 percent of damaged homes occupied by Māori families, many of whom are renters.

He said the situation had exacerbated existing housing challenges in the region, putting pressure on available accommodations.

“We urge Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Housing Minister Chris Bishop to allocate at least 30 social housing homes from the 1700 it has allocated in the budget,” Symes said.

He added that investment in housing would not only provide immediate shelter, but also stimulate education, economic growth, and job creation.

“Our ongoing home repairs program exemplifies how investing in housing can empower our youth and families through skill development and employment opportunities.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is scheduled to visit Wairoa on Saturday to assess the flood damage and recovery efforts firsthand.

Symes said the majority of temporary accommodation in Wairoa is currently occupied, both by flood victims still displaced from Cyclone Gabrielle last February, which also affected parts of the town, and by tradespeople assisting in the ongoing recovery and reconstruction efforts.

“This situation has significantly strained the availability of housing, underscoring the urgency for social housing,” he said.

“We are hopeful that the prime minister will witness firsthand the critical need for immediate action during his upcoming visit on Saturday.”

