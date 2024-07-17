Rare whale in cold storage while plan made to study it

DOC ranger Jim Fyfe and mana whenua ranger Tūmai Cassidy with a rare beaked whale, found near Taieri Mouth. Photo: Supplied to RNZ /Department of Conservation

A rare and reclusive whale that washed up on an Otago beach remains in cold storage while a plan is put together on using it to learn more about the species.

The five-metre-long whale beaked whale was discovered near Taieri Mouth on 4 July.

It was just the seventh specimen of its kind ever seen by scientists and DNA testing was expected to take weeks to confirm its identity.

DOC’s coastal Otago operations manager Gabe Davies told Morning Report they were taking this opportunity to discuss logistics with mana whenua and other interested parties, including local and international scientists.

The mammal was in cold storage while a proposal on what to do with it was put together, he said.

“We can’t confirm for certain but [DOC’s marine mammal team is] very confident that it is this rare beaked spade-toothed whale.

“There isn’t a tonne known at the moment, this is only the seventh specimen that we’ve ever actually had the opportunity to look at in more detail.”

The people who found the whale didn’t realise what it was but took photos and contacted the Department of Conservation, Davies said.

Being able to anatomically assess the mammal would help scientists to know more about beaked whales in general, he said.

“The beaked whales, they are quite reclusive, they are known to be deep-diving and from what we understand of this particular species, we believe that it’s probably from the South Pacific Ocean, or somewhere around this area, because we’ve only had recordings of it in and around New Zealand and South America, specifically Chile.

“Way off shore, deep-diving, so difficult to understand in much detail what numbers they are in.”

