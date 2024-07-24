Tensions flare, arrest as developer starts work on land subject to Treaty claim

Tensions are flaring up again in the Bay of Islands where Ōpua residents and local hapū oppose a housing development. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf

This article was first published by RNZ.

Police have been called to a protest in the Bay of Islands where opponents of a housing development say three people were trespassed and one was taken away in handcuffs.

Ōpua residents and local hapū are protesting against a developer’s plans for about 13 homes on a headland known as Puketītī, where a contractor resumed work on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the Kellet Street property at 2.45pm when security guards reported three people were trespassing and refusing to leave.

Police said the matter was resolved without issue but officers would conduct follow-ups to prevent any further incidents.

The protest group said one of their members was taken to Kawakawa police station in handcuffs but later released without charge.

Locals want the land returned to council ownership and protected as a reserve while hapū say it is subject to a Treaty claim.

The long-running protest started in October 2020 but had been quiet since late 2022.

At a public meeting in June, the landowner offered to reduce the number of homes to 13 from the original 17, and to preserve the top of the hill as a lookout.

Protests resumed when vegetation clearance began earlier this month before hapū had met to discuss the offer.

- RNZ