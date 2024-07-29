Flood protection planned for Wairoa decades ago never got off ground

Flood protection planned for Wairoa decades ago, which would have defended the town against Cyclone Gabrielle, never got off the ground by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council due to “affordability constraints”.

The ‘Report of the Hawke’s Bay Independent Flood Review’ released on Wednesday was critical of the council in numerous areas. One of the more alarming matters it raised was the known risk to a flood-prone area of Wairoa and a plan to address this that never got off the ground following Cyclone Bola in 1988.

The Wairoa River has the largest catchment of any river in Hawke’s Bay, with major floods in 1914, 1948 and 1988 (Cyclone Bola) causing varying degrees of destruction.

Once the river’s flow gets above about 4,300 cubic metres per second, floodwaters start to break out and spill through the North Clyde area. This is the part of the town that suffered badly in Cyclone Gabrielle, with hundreds of residential and commercial properties flooded and hundreds of people displaced.

In Gabrielle the river flow reached about 6,200 cubic metres per second.

The report noted that in the 1990s the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council embarked on developing a Floodplain Management Plan for Wairoa that included stopbanking options and recognised the importance of flood warnings and evacuations.

“However, due to affordability constraints, none of the stopbanking proposals was progressed, leaving the North Clyde community exposed to flooding from events greater than a 20-year flood and reliant on flood warnings and evacuations to manage its safety,” the report said.

The regional council, in response to questions posed by the panel, said under the rating system in place at the time, the cost of any flood mitigation would have needed to be funded by Wairoa ratepayers.

“The proposal was assessed as unaffordable for the community, the proposal was not adopted and therefore no operating flood control scheme exists today,” the council said.

Since Cyclone Gabrielle, the council said it had recognised “the limitation of a targeted rating approach on the ability of smaller, less prosperous local communities to enjoy the protection of a flood control scheme”.

This had led to the Crown ensuring that all capital funding for a new flood control scheme in Wairoa was 100% funded by the Government.

The council said it had also looked at how schemes could be made more affordable for smaller, less prosperous communities and have enacted a new policy that essentially removed the burden of targeted rates from small rivers and streams schemes.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said he could find little record in his council’s archives of the district council ever being approached in the 1990s on the subject of funding stopbanks.

“The little I could find showed that our council’s view was that it wasn’t their baby to put to the community and so it was never put to the community,” Little said.

“I think it [the proposed work] died a natural death to be honest. We could find bugger all on it. I got our archives guy to dig into it and there was nothing in our archives on it. it never came to our table,” he said.

He said a stopbank would have made a big difference to flooding in North Clyde during Gabrielle.

Stuff put questions to the regional council, but the council chose to receive these as a request under the Local Government and Official Information and Meetings Act, so could not provide answers on Friday.

The review noted that work was now underway to assess the best design of structural flood defences for the town and recommended that the council re-survey the lower reaches of the river and complete an assessment to understand the likely future trajectory of the Wairoa River bed levels to inform the design.

The swollen bank of the Wairoa River. Photo / Wairoa Incorporated

In August last year central government provided funding of $70 million for a flood protection scheme for Wairoa, which was to be a collaboration between HBRC, Wairoa District Council and Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa.

The review panel said it understood that current proposals were being developed that were based on the original stopbank scheme concepts developed in the 1990s.

“The Panel encourages Wairoa District Council, HBRC, Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa and the Wairoa community to take note of the lessons learnt from this event, particularly with regards to the Heretaunga Plains stopbanking system, to ensure an effective and reliable solution is developed for Wairoa,” it said.

The review noted that the flood hazard area included “residential, commercial and mana whenua assets that remain at risk”.

Meanwhile, 627 properties in Wairoa remain in Category 2C, meaning improved or repaired flood protection such as stopbanks was required in order to put them into Category 1, allowing homes to be safely rebuilt in the area.

Little said it was hard to work out exactly how many of the town’s homes were still uninhabited due to Cyclone Gabrielle damage, but he believed it was about 40.

“There’s a lot of people living in their homes that have been stripped out because they’ve got nowhere else to live. Their in whares with no internal walls and so on,” he said.

Worsening matters for the small community was flooding in a different part of town last month. An investigation into that event, which flooded 118 homes and left dozens more without a home, will look into whether the regional council failed to open the river bar in time.

Earlier this week the Government announced they intend to appoint a Crown Manager to two councils (Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Wairoa District Council) to help speed up the delivery of flood protection work in Wairoa.

- Stuff