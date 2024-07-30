Hawke’s Bay’s Civil Defence group controller Ian Macdonald resigns

Ian Macdonald was on leave at the time of Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Hawke’s Bay’s Civil Defence group controller Ian Macdonald has resigned.

He was on leave when Cyclone Gabrielle hit and has since faced huge public backlash for not acting quick enough to evacuate people and save lives.

Residents have been calling for his resignation for 16 months, and his last day will be 30 August.

An independent review, led by former Police Commissioner Mike Bush, found that civil defence failed in its response to the cyclone.

It said as the weather event intensified, the Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group Emergency Coordination Centre “lacked situational awareness and intelligence about much of the danger and damage until too late”.

Eight people died in Hawke’s Bay and the cyclone caused widespread damage across the region, destroying hundreds of homes and causing power outages that cut communities off for weeks.

When RNZ asked Ian Macondald in February about his decision to go away tramping before the cyclone, he said he was comfortable he’d made the right call.

“Yes, I am comfortable I made that call because that was the Wednesday before the cyclone, and at that stage the cyclone was up in Vanuatu. (Macdonald later added there were no MetService watches or warnings at that time).

“The last three years - Covid lockdowns, the Napier floods and the Nelson-Tasman floods - have been unprecedented for the emergency management sector. So look, everybody needs a break and I hadn’t had leave for quite a long time and it was pre-planned leave, a long time ahead,” said Macdonald.

“It’s quite shameful”

Cyclone victim’s advocate Louise Parsons told RNZ he should have resigned five years ago.

“He hasn’t handled any major events well. He’s repsonsible for taking the whole emergency management system away from communities and making it centralised, which obviously resulted in the poor response during Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It’s been really frustrating, the fact that this man has been there that long. It’s taken nearly 18 months for him to finally fall on his sword, it’s quite shameful - an apology would go a long way but that will never happen,” she said.

Parsons said it’s vital that whoever takes on the role of Civil Defence Group Manager next, listens to locals.

“Get back out into communities, they’ve got all the knowledge, and we need the community hubs to be involved in anything that happens,” she said.

“The timing is right”

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said Ian Macdonald wasn’t available for an interview, as the only person commenting on his resignation is the Chief Executive, Nic Peet.

“While Ian has thoroughly enjoyed the challenges and rewarding work involved in emergency management in the Civil Defence Emergency Management (CDEM) role, he feels the timing is right for a change for him and his family and to let someone else take up the reins to build on what has already been achieved in Hawke’s Bay.

“Ian can genuinely be proud of his service to Hawke’s Bay and the wider New Zealand during some of our most difficult times. There have been many events over the years where Ian has been involved in leading or supporting the CDEM response. While Cyclone Gabrielle immediately comes to mind, Ian has also led the regional CDEM responses for the COVID 19 lockdowns, the 2020 Napier flooding, and the Nelson Floods in 2022. Ian’s commitment to serving the community needs to be acknowledged and commended,” he said.

Adding that Ian is highly respected nationally.

“He has chaired the CDEM regional sector group for a number of years and actively contributed to the CDEM sector at a national policy level while also being involved in various national responses,” said Peet.

