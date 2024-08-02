Black Ferns stars prepare for NRLW after winning Olympic goldv

After triumphantly becoming back-to-back Olympic champions by securing New Zealand’s first gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Black Ferns defeated a determined Canadian team 19-12 in a thrilling final match.

Leading the team, Tyla King waved to the cheering crowd and media before sharing an emotional hug with her niece and nephew.

“Walking through those doors and seeing them was my highlight of this whole trip,” she said.

Stacey Waaka expressed her excitement, and implied that it might not necessarily be her last Olympics appearance.

“Four years is a long time but it made me happy that, if it was my last Olympics, that I’d be settled with this one.”

Speaking to media, Michaela Blyde expressed her pride and excitement. “It’s an honour to come home with the gold medal and make our small country so proud. Having an impact on young girls and boys is truly special,” she said.

Reflecting on the intense month of travel and competition, Blyde shared her emotional state. “The emotions are still running high, and I’m not sure when they’ll come down... but when they do, I’ll probably cry my eyes out,” she said with a laugh.

King and Waaka will head straight to Tauranga for only a few days before crossing the ditch to prepare for their first appearance in the 2024 NRLW season.

“I get to see my husband for the first time in over a month,” said King. “And then I’m off straight to Australia for the Dragons, hopefully play in round three but, if not, round four.”

Waaka, renowned for speed, agility, and leadership on the rugby sevens field, is expected to make a smooth transition from the global stage of the sevens rugby to the NRLW in her debut in the coming weeks. She said her teammates would be in the stands to support her.

“They are all on holiday now and they’ve all booked their flights to come to watch us, so it’s gonna be a spectacle.”