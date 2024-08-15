Maori king starts his 18th coronation anniversary with tribute to his late mother

In an elegant evening, Kiingi Tuheitia started his 18th coronation anniversary with a prayerful dinner commemorating Dame Te Arikinui Te Aatairangikaahu.

A heartfelt tribute was made to his predecessor, Te Arikinui Te Aatairangikaahu, whose legacy he said continued to resonate throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

King Tuheitia’s ceremony, held at the Waikato Tainui marae, began with a moving homage to the late queen, who reigned from 1966 until 2006. Known for her dedication to the Maori people and her influential role in advancing their cultural and political aspirations, Te Aatairangikaahu was remembered as a formidable leader whose impact was still felt today.

In his address, Kiingi Tuheitia reflected on the profound contributions of his late mother, acknowledging her efforts in strengthening Maori unity and advocating for the preservation of Maori traditions.

“Today, as we commence this new chapter, we stand on the foundations laid by Te Arikinui Te Aatairangikaahu. Her vision and leadership have paved the way for us to continue our journey with pride and purpose,” Kingi Tuheitia said.

The coronation ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, including government officials, tribal leaders and members of the public, united in their respect for the Maori monarchy’s rich heritage. The event featured traditional rituals, including karakia and waiata, reflecting the deep cultural significance of the occasion.

As King Tuheitia begins his 18th year of reign, his focus remains on fostering unity among Maori tribes and continuing the legacy of cultural revitalisation and advocacy established by his mother. The coronation not only celebrated his leadership but also reaffirmed the enduring legacy of his mother.